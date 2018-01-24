Iran to negotiate with nobody over missiles: Boroujerdi

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the EP, David McAllister that missile program is part of Iran’s strategic policy of deterrence and it is not negotiable.

“Repetitive opposition of European Union with Trump’s anti-JCPA policies is a good sign that EU is acting within its own benefits regardless of US,” said Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi.

The Iranian senior MP made the remarks in Belgian capital city of Brussels on Wednesday. He is visiting Brussels in the company of MP Mohammad Mahdi Boroumandi and MP Shoushtari following an invitation from the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the EP, David McAllister. MP Boroumandi is the Deputy Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and MP Shoushtari chairs Iran's Parliament Human Rights Commission.

During the meeting between Mr. Boroujerdi and Mr. McAllister, the two delegations exchanged views on the recent developments in the Western Asia, and the avenues to develop cooperation and interaction with the European Parliament.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to undertake long steps and extend bilateral cooperation with the European Parliament within the framework of reciprocal respect and common interests,” said the Iranian senior MP.

“Now it is the time that Europe decide based on its own benefits regardless of US and the frequent disagreement between US and Europe is a good sign for this new era,” asserted the Iranian official.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously opposed to mass destruction weapons especially nuclear weapons so the only legitimate way to fulfil the strategic policy of deterring the possible attack of enemy is to have missile capability and this capability is non-negotiable,” highlighted the Iranian MP.

“Fighting the evil phenomenon of terrorism is the common chapter of Iran’s cooperation with many countries including the European Union,” reiterated the law-maker.

Mr. McAllister, in this meeting, for his part, strongly supported the nuclear agreement between Iran and 5+1 and voiced content with the visit of Iranian parliamentarian delegation to Brussels.

“We attach great importance to relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and I will travel to Tehran in the near future to continue the talks,” said the European law-maker.

“We strongly support the JCPOA as a verified international treaty and we hold that Europe should extend its cooperation with Iran within this framework,” asserted the European legislator.

“These kinds of negotiations will create reciprocal understanding and bolster joint cooperation in areas like human rights,” he noted.

On Tuesday night, the chair of the foreign affairs committee of the EP held a banquet in honor of the Iranian delegation featuring the deputy speaker of the EP.

YNG/ 4209345