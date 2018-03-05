IAEA head warns against quitting JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Stressing that Iran continues to fully implement its commitments under JCPOA, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has warned “if the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism.”

Yukiya Amano made the remarks in his introductory statement to the meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors in Vienna Austria, on Monday March 5, 2018, IAEA website reported.

Amano said “the Agency has been verifying and monitoring the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for more than two years.”

IAEA Director General went on to add “the JCPOA represents a significant gain for verification. As of today, I can state that Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments. If the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism.”

According to IAEA's head “the Agency has requested Iran to provide further clarifications regarding its plans relevant to the development of the nuclear fuel cycle related to naval nuclear propulsion.”

Mr. Amano concluded his remarks on Iran’s nuclear deal by saying “the Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. We have had access to all the sites and locations which we needed to visit. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue.”

