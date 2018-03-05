TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has rejected American website Al-Monitor’s report claiming the US has dispatched inspection equipment to Iran to monitor the implementation of JCPOA.

Bahram Ghasemi said that the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) has no on-site inspections in Iran and no information is sent from Iran to the CTBT.

The foreign ministry spokesman said “the Islamic Republic of Iran has signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) but has not ratified it yet. Therefore, the treaty does not have any sites or monitoring equipment active in Iran, and no information from Iran is sent to the [Technical] Secretariat of the Treaty and the Technical Secretariat has no control over Iran.”

The Technical Secretariat assists state parties in carrying out the objectives of the Treaty, as well as aiding the Conference and the Executive Council in their functions, according to the CTBT website.

KI/4243635