Zarif discusses regional, bilateral issues with Armenian, Georgian counterparts

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – In individual meetings, Iranian FM talked to Armenian and Georgian Foreign Ministers during 2018 Munich Security Conference.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Eduard Nalbandyan, during 2018 Munich Security Conference. They talked about Iran-Armenia relations and also points of mutual interest.

In another meeting, Iranian FM talked to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze. The two ministers exchanged views over Iran-Georgia relations and other issues.

Munich Security Conference kicked off on Friday in southern German city of Munich. The conference this year focuses on the European Union and its future role as a global actor, military conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the problem of control of arms and tensions over North Korea.

Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Germany on Sunday to attend the event.

