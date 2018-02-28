Iran, Armenia ink four economic, customs, sports agreements

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Armenia signed four economic and sports agreements.

The four cooperation agreements in the fields of economy, customs and sports were inked at the closing ceremony of 15th Summit of Joint Commission of Iran and Armenia Cooperation held on Tuesday.

Director General of Public Relations Department of Energy Ministry Sedigheh Babran said, “one document was inked in the field of economy, two in the field of customs cooperation and one document in the field of sports.”

For his part, Reza Ardakanian Minister of Energy placed special emphasis on the necessity of steering public and private sectors to increase transaction volume and joint investment.

Fortunately, the 15th Summit of Joint Technical, Economic and Cultural Commission between Iran and Armenia was held in an amicable and peaceful environment, he said, adding, “it is hoped that bilateral cooperation will be boosted between the two countries in the best form possible in future.”

Undoubtedly, organizing such a prestigious Summit and signing economic cooperation agreements indicate the iron will of senior leaders of the two countries for strengthening and developing cooperation in all levels, he reiterated.

Iran attaches great importance to Armenia and wants to see the development and progress of this country in international level, he said, adding, “the two sides have taken effective measures in order to broaden and enhance bilateral ties in all fields.”

In this edition of the Summit, significant issues were taken into consideration such as accelerating completion of third line for the transmission of electricity between Iran and Armenia (as quadrilateral North-South energy corridor) between Iran, Armenia, Georgia and Russia as well as paving suitable ways for seasonal exchange of energy and electricity, the energy minister concluded.

