Araghchi discusses Yemen in meeting with European deputy FMs

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs met with deputy FMs of major European countries in Munich Sunday to discuss the Yemeni crisis.

On the sidelines of this year’s Munich Conference on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with deputy foreign ministers of France, Germany, Britain, and Italy, in which the two sides discussed the human catastrophe in Yemen and how to put an end to the Saudi Arabia’s aerial bombardments against the civilians there.

The Munich Security Conference kicked off on Friday in southern German city of Munich. The conference this year focuses on the European Union and its future role as a global actor, military conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the problem of control of arms and tensions over North Korea.

Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in the Germany on Sunday to attend the event.

KI/4230602