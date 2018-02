TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi announced on Saturday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will fly to Germany on Saturday night to attend 2018 Munich Security Conference.

"According to schedule, he will deliver a speech and elaborate on Iran's viewpoints on the most important issues pertaining to regional and international security at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow, Sunday," he noted.

Ghasemi also said Mr. Zarif will also meet with some foreign officials attending the conference.

MM/4229770