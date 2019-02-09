Zarif to represent Iran at Munich Security Conf. 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will take part at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this year, and hold talks with representatives from a number of participating counties on the sidelines of the event, to be held on 15-17 February 2019.

The MSC 2019 will focus on themes such as “the European Union's self-assertion, transatlantic cooperation, as well as possible consequences of a renewed era of great power competition,” according to the event’s website.

Experts from across the globe will also discuss the future of arms control and cooperation in defense policy, the intersection between trade and international security, as well as the effects of climate change and technological innovations on the international security.

More than 35 heads of government, as well as 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers are expected to be present, which the event notes as an ‘unprecedented number’ of participants.

Notable international decision-makers to take part at the MSC 2019 are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, Acting President of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva, and Secretary General of Interpol Jürgen Stock.

The MSC 2019 is also anticipating the largest US delegation of all time, including Vice President Mike Pence and Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Egyptian President Abd al-Fattah as-Sisi, Russia’s, Iraq's, and Qatar's foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov, Mohamed Ali Al-Hakim, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani have also confirmed their attendance.

