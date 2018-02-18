Zarif meets with former EU chief, the Elders head

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Former EU Foreign Policy Chief Catherine Ashton, on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference.

The two sides reviewed the issue of implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany) in mid-July 2015.

In addition, Head of the International Elders Meeting conferred with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and exchanged views on various regional and international issues.

2018 Munich Security Conference kicked off on Friday in southern German city of Munich. The conference this year focuses on the European Union and its future role as a global actor, military conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the problem of control of arms and tensions over North Korea.

Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Germany on Sunday to attend the event.

