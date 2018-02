TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has arrived in the German city of Munich to attend the 54th Munich Security Conference.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi had announced on Saturday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would fly to Germany on Saturday night to attend the security event.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to address the event and touch upon Iran’s viewpoints on regional and international security issues.

