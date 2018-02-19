US uses Syrian minorities as pawns in power game

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian FM said on Monday morning that the United States is dangerously using some Syrian minorities as a tool in line with its own goals.

Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran FM made the remarks upon his arrival in Moscow on Monday morning to attend Valdai Discussion Club and also meet with his Russian counterpart.

‘Russia in the Middle East: Playing on All Fields,’ is the topic of this round of the conference, which will be opened in the presence of Iran and Russia’s foreign ministers today.

In eight panels, government officials and scholars from nearly 30 countries who are present at the conference will discuss the post-ISIL era in Syria, the Kurdish issue, the conflict between Palestinians and Zionist regime, Yemen's crisis, Libya, the role of Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Middle East region and ways to reduce regional tensions.

The ‘Valdai Discussion Club’ website aims to promote dialogue of Russian and international intellectual elites and to deliver independent objective scholarly analysis of political, economic, and social developments in Russia and the world, according to its website.

Iranian foreign minister is present in the event as a special guest.

