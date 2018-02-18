McMaster’s remarks sign of US failed Iranophobic policy

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iran FM spokesman has reacted to recent US national security adviser’s remarks in Munich Security Conference on Saturday, saying that those words were part of US failed policy of Iranophobic.

Bahram Ghasemi's remarks comes after US National Security Advisor asked the United States allies at 2018 Munich Security Conference on Saturday not to invest in Iran and stop trading with it over its alleged interference in regional affairs

Ghasemi said his remarks show United States' attempts to hinder JCPOA implementation in blatant violation of its commitments under the deal.

He also said that the United States wants to prevent Iran from fully enjoying the benefits of the nuclear deal, while Iran has attracted a great deal of foreign investment after the implementation of the nuclear deal.

The Munich Security Conference kicks off on Friday in southern German city of Munich. The conference this year focuses on the European Union and its future role as a global actor, military conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the problem of control of arms and tensions over North Korea.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Germany on Sunday to attend and address the event.

KI/4230400