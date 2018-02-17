Tehran, New Delhi sign 15 pacts

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India signed 15 documents and MoUs to deepen relations.

These documents and memoranda of understanding were signed on Saturday in New Delhi by the high-raking officials of the two countries in the presence of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The documents and memoranda of understanding are as follows:

1- Agreement on double taxation avoidance

2- Memorandum of understanding on abolishing diplomatic visas

3- Memorandum of understanding on a framework for cooperation in agriculture

4- Memorandum of understanding in the field of anti-dumping

5- Memorandum of understanding on interim management of Phase I of Chabahar Port

6- Memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran Post Company and the The Department of Posts of India

7- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Presidential Department for Women's Affairs of Iran and the Ministry of Women of India

8- Agreement on extradition of criminals (Consular Affairs)

9- Agreement on judicial assistance in civil and commercial affairs

10- Memorandum of understanding on health, drug and medicine cooperation between the health ministries of the two countries

11- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of traditional medicine between the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran and the Ministry of AYUSH of India.

List of documents:

1- Memorandum of understanding on the issuance of electronic visas

2- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce of Iran and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) of India

3- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce of Iran with the Associated Chambers of Commerce (ASSHOCHAM) of India

4- Memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Commerce of Iran and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India

Also, on the margins of the ceremony, a joint stamp of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of India was unveiled.

