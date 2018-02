TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister posted on his tweeter page that the president’s meetings with Indian high-ranking officials and signing of memoranda will take place on Saturday..

Mohammad Javad Zarif who is accompanying President Rouhani on an official visit to India also reported that the Indian Muslims welcomed them warmly in the Hyderabad, which showed unity among Muslims and intimacy between humans.

The foreign minister also said that the president’s meetings and signing the memoranda are scheduled for tomorrow.

