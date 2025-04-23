  1. World
Apr 23, 2025, 2:13 PM

Israeli forces raid homes, school in a village in Quneitra

Israeli forces carried out a large-scale raid and search operation in the village of Al-Qahtaniyah in the Quneitra countryside, raiding several civilian homes and conducting thorough searches amid a security alert in the area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the SOHR, the forces raided the al-Qahtaniyah school during school hours, causing panic and extreme fear among students and teachers.

Yesterday, an Israeli military force carried out a surprise incursion into the villages of Al-Asha and al-Asah in the Quneitra countryside, where they searched a house amidst a heavy security presence.

