Iran-Azerbaijan relations are based on deep friendship

President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the longstanding shared history, as well as cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and said the relations between the two neighboring countries are based on deep and enduring friendship.

A coordination meeting to finalize topics for discussion between Iran and Azerbaijan was held on Wednesday ahead of President Pezeshkian’s trip to Baku.

Azerbaijan and Iran are inseparable parts of the same body, with people on both sides of the border sharing extensive mutual interests rooted in profound friendship, Pezeshkian said.

The two nations enjoy great potential for bilateral collaboration, he added.

At the opening of the meeting, Mehdi Sanaei, a political advisor to the Iranian president, presented a report on the latest developments in interactions and the current level of relations with Azerbaijan.

He also outlined the most important existing opportunities for expanding bilateral ties.

MNA/IRN85811910