TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani described Tehran-New Delhi relations growing and developing and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers no limitation to deepening inclusive ties with India and welcomes any initiative aimed at cementing these ties.

In the meeting with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Sushma Swaraj on Saturday, Rouhani said the development of bilateral relations between the two major countries of the region will be beneficial for both nations and the whole region.

He also mentioned that the high-ranking officials of the two countries are determined to promote cooperation, adding "Iran and India can develop cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, mining, industry and modern technologies, and Tehran welcomes Indian companies' more active presence in the Iranian market by providing them with their required loans."

Rouhani also described strengthening the two countries' cooperation on regional and international issues, and said "strengthening cooperation between Iran and India on regional issues can contribute to stability and security of the region."

Sushma Swaraj, for her part, emphasized that India was determined to cement relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

She described the visit of senior Iranian and Indian officials to the capitals of the two countries as the sign of high level of relations, adding "we hope that the two countries' relations will develop in all fields of mutual interest."

She also expressed hope that visa facilitation would contribute to facilitate travel between the two countries.

Swaraj also described as "very important" the project of development of Chabahar port, not only for Iran, but also for the region, saying "the people of Afghanistan, India and the region are very pleased with this project."

Rouhani, who is on an official three-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Friday after a two day visit to Hyderabad in the southern India. He was officially received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moodi and President Ram Nath Kovind in India’s presidential palace. Iran's Rouhani also paid tribute to the the father of independence and the late political and spiritual leader of India Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.

