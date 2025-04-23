Iran condemns terrorist attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir

In a statement on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He slammed the heinous act as a grave crime in flagrant violation of all international, legal and humanitarian norms.

The Iranian spokesman expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of the victims and extended condolences to the government and people of India.

Baqaei condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism, the ministry’s website reported.

He also stressed the need for cooperation and coordination at the regional and international levels in order to prevent and combat terrorism and ensure the prosecution and punishment of its perpetrators and sponsors.

India’s police said multiple tourists received gunshot wounds in the terror attack on Tuesday while they were visiting Baisaran meadow, some 5km from Kashmir’s resort town of Pahalgam.

Police said at least 26 people were killed and that no group had yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the “heinous act”, pledging that the attackers “will be brought to justice”.

TSN/