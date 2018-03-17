Pres. Rouhani felicitates Armenian new president on election

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – In a message cabled on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated Armen Sarkissian his reelection as the president of Armenia.

In an official message Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Armen Sarkissian for being elected as the President of Armenia for a 7-year term.

Wishing for expansion of bilateral ties in the term of President Armen Sarkissian in office, President Rouhani referred to religious and cultural commonalities shared by the two nations of Iran and Bangladesh.

Mr. Rouhani also highlights the potentials and the background of bilateral ties as positive points about the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The message was closed by wishing health and success for the Armenian president in the second term of his presidency.

Armenia’s parliament chose Armen Sarkissian as the country’s new president on March 2, in a vote that is meant to herald the start of a power shift to the country’s prime minister and parliament.

Sarkissian, 64, a former prime minister who once served as the country’s ambassador to Britain, was elected to serve a seven-year term.

Ninety lawmakers voted to elect him, ten opposed his election, and one abstained.

Sarkissian succeeds Serzh Sarksyan, who opposition leaders say could now become prime minister.

