  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2025, 12:14 PM

China urges US to stop threatening , blackmailing

China urges US to stop threatening , blackmailing

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – If the US truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and blackmailing, and engage in dialogue with China, China's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Responding to a question about whether China is currently engaged in trade agreement negotiations with the US after the White House claimed that the US was "setting the stage for a deal with China on trade," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China's position on the US-initiated tariff war is very clear. 

"We don't want a trade war, but we are not afraid of it. If the US truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and blackmailing, and engage in dialogue with China based on equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit," Guo told a regular press briefing.
 

MNA/

News ID 230942
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News