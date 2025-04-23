China urges US to stop threatening , blackmailing

Responding to a question about whether China is currently engaged in trade agreement negotiations with the US after the White House claimed that the US was "setting the stage for a deal with China on trade," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China's position on the US-initiated tariff war is very clear.



"We don't want a trade war, but we are not afraid of it. If the US truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and blackmailing, and engage in dialogue with China based on equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit," Guo told a regular press briefing.



MNA/