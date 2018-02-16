Iran, harbinger of unity, amity among Muslims

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Chairman of Southern India Ulema Council Seyed Taghi Reza Abedi pointed to the key role of Iran in the Islamic world and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is harbinger of unity and amity among Muslims across the world.”

In an interview with MNA correspondent on Friday, he referred to the outstanding and prominent role of Iran in promoting unity and amity among Muslims across the globe and said, “Iran is the only country in the world that resisted strongly against oppression and tyranny of voracious governments such as Zionist regime. Under such circumstances, Iran invited all Muslims to empathy, unity and amity in a safe environment.”

Given the above issue, Iran is a paradigm for all Muslims in the world, he said, adding, “broadly speaking, Islamic Republic of Iran has currently been turned into a religious and cultural hub in the Islamic world.”

Turning to the recent trip of Iranian President Rouhani to India, he said, “Iran and India have age-old cultural and historical relationships in a way that the two countries have stood firmly by each other in all spheres.”

The India’s religious scholar pointed out that Iran is the only country in the world that has stood by all Muslims and has established very amicable and intimate relationship with Indian Muslims as well.

Abedi added, “it is hoped that President Rouhani’s maiden visit to India will open a new chapter for broadening bilateral cooperation in line with spreading peace and security for all countries in the world.”

