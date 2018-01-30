Sochi congress for Syrian-Syrian talks remarkable

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs hailed the talks underway in Sochi as remarkably significant for the number of people representing the Syria society.

“The remarkable number of members from Syrian society attending the Syrian National Dialogue Congress (SNDC) is Sochi is a significant feature of this event,” said Hossein Jaberi Ansari Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs.

Mr. Jaberi Ansari, who also serves as Iran’s senior negotiator in Syria talks, made the remarks on Tuesday in Russian resort port city of Sochi where the SNDC is underway.

When the Iranian diplomat was asked by the reporters about the reason behind the delay in the opening of the event, he said that it is quite normal for those who have experienced the talks held in Astana.

“It has turned into an advantage gaining trick for some Syrian opposition groups who delay the opening of peace talks always to demand some realistically unachievable requests,” said the Iranian diplomat about the postponement.

“The new excuse for holding up the today meeting was the logo designed for the SNDC which contained the official flag of Syria and they asked for change in the flag which is something impossible to realize and that is why some groups left the meeting but the meeting finally kicked off and it is successfully followed up,” recounted Mr. Jaberi Ansari.

“We hope that this convention open a renewed chapter in intra-Syrian dialogues. For this cause, many new committee have been formed and the most prominent of them are the follow-up committee of Sochi talks and the committee for discussing and exchanging views on new Syrian constitution,” he added.

“These committees will kick off their activities immediately after the Sochi congress and we hope that it also kick off a new trend of positive changes for establishing a reliable and stable political process to end the crisis in Syria,” noted the Iranian diplomat.

Boasting the diversity feature of this congress, Mr. Jaberi Ansari asserted that the meeting can be a commencement for a serious political process which would enable Syrians to decide the fate of their country instead of foreigners deciding for Syria.

