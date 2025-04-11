Iran, Russia diplomats review key issues in bilateral ties

Jalali held talks with with Grushko in Moscow on Thursday to discuss issues on mutual ties, regional affairs, and global developments.

During the meeting, Grushko provided an overview of Russia's latest interactions with Europe and the United States.

The Russian official called for the importance of maintaining regular diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

He also reflected on his recent visit to Tehran on March 17, where he met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

MNA/IRN