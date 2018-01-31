Sochi Congress incentive for success of Geneva process

MOSCOW, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Russian President’s special envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev stressed that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi will be an incentive for the success of the Geneva process to settle the crisis in Syria according to Security Council resolution No. 2254.

In a press conference at the conclusion of the Congress, Lavrentiev said “We worked on making Sochi Congress encompass representatives of all spectrums of the Syrian people, including representatives of the Syrian government and the external opposition, and this goal was achieved.”

He indicated that the atmosphere of the Congress was constructive and fruitful and the stances of the participants were serious as they exchanged views and reached unified issues.

The Russian diplomat said that the goal of some members of the “opposition” delegation who came from Ankara “wasn’t to participate in the dialogue, but to thwart the Congress and to tell the international community that the Russian efforts to reach a political solution for the crisis in Syria have led to a bottleneck, yet this didn’t happen.”

He added that the Congress aims at achieving progress in the political process, yet a huge part of the radical opposition abstained from attending and they proposed unacceptable demands to the hosting country and interfered in issues such as slogans and ways of forming frameworks of the Congress, and Russia considers these issues as blatant interference in the affairs of the Russian state.

SANA/MNA