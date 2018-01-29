Jaberi Ansari, Lavrentiev confer on Syria’s national congress

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian FM’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs, who is in Sochi to attend the national congress for Syria, met with Putin's Special Envoy for Syria Lavrentiev on Monday.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs, met on Monday with Russian President Putin's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, in Russian resort port city of Sochi and the two diplomats exchanged views on the latest developments in the region relevant to Syrian National Congress which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday in Sochi.

Later on the same day, Mr. Jaberi Ansari is slated to represent the Islamic Republic of Iran at the trilateral meeting of the Astana Peace Process Guarantor States joining the envoys from Russia and Turkey.

He will also represent the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Syrian national congress of peace in Sochi on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the congress in Sochi, Mr. Jaberi Ansari is hoping to meet with some Syrian figures attending the event to exchange views with.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, is among the figures who have arrived in Sochi early on Monday to attend the Tuesday meeting.

YNG/FNA 13961109001426