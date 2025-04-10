Iran, Egypt urge immediate Gaza ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation Wednesday night to discuss regional developments amid escalating tensions.

Araghchi underscored the necessity of a collective regional initiative to immediately halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza, calling it the key to resolving broader regional crises.

Both top diplomats expressed deep concern over the rising instability caused by ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as continued attacks on Yemen.

The two sides agreed on the importance of intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent a wider regional conflict.

The upcoming Indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat were also among the topics discussed during the call.

MP/