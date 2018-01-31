Iranian diplomat meets with Syrian opposition leaders

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Head of Iranian delegation at Astana talks Hossein Jaberi Ansari met with some opposition figures of the Syrian crisis in Sochi of Russia late on Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who is in Russian sea-resort city, Sochi, to attend the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, met with the leaders and main figures of some of the opposition groups in war in Syria.

The diplomat met with the Syrian opposition figures on the sidelines of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress on Tuesday.

In the separate bilateral meetings, Mr. Ansari and Syrian opposition figures exchanged views on ways to restore peace and stability in Syria.

