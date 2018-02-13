Sochi Congress shows Syria commitment to country’s unity, integrity

MOSCOW, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East Affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, stressed that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi last month showed that the Syrian people are committed to their country’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In an interview with Russian Izvestia newspaper on Tuesday, Bogdanov said that the basis on which the efforts for maintaining Syria’s unity and preventing all attempts to undermine it is the UN Security Council resolution no. 2254 and the basic principles of international law based on the UN charter.

The Sochi Congress, in which all segments of the Syria people including Syrian Kurds had participated, proved that the Syrians are firmly committed to their country’s unity and safety, which is clearly highlighted in the final statement of the Congress, Bogdanov clarified.

He said that talk of “separatist inclinations” by some sides are the results of the American actions as they have misled those sides into thinking will remain under the US custody and protection no matter what they do, which also caused a reaction from Turkey.

Bogdanov called upon some sides in the “opposition” to be engaged in the talks and to take part in Geneva process in a responsible and constructive way and without preconditions in order to implement Security Council resolution no. 2245.

SANA/MNA