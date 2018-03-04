Jaberi Ansari meets with Assad in Damascus

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs, who arrived in Damascus on Sunday morning, immediately met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Iranian diplomat is visiting Syria at the head of a diplomatic delegation.

Mr. Jaberi Ansari is slated to hold bilateral meetings with senior Syrian officials to exchange views on areas like UN-backed Syria peace talks in Geneva, Astana Peace Process, and the Russian initiated congress of Sochi.

Mr. Jaberi Ansari is the Iranian top diplomat in charge of diplomatic delegations to Syrian peace talks and regularly meets UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura, and Alexander Lavrentiev the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for Syria.

