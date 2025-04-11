Another US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East

CENTCOM released a video on Thursday featuring the carriers, showing aircraft taking off from their decks after being loaded with missiles.

The arrival of the second aircraft carrier coincides with ongoing intensive airstrikes by the US on Yemeni forces over the past month, with over 200 strikes launched since 15 March, killing dozens of Yemenis.

These US attacks followed the Ansarullah’ declaration to resume assaults on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea amid amid the prolonged Israeli war in Gaza, which has killed over 50,000 people since October 2023.

MNA/