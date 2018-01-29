Jaberi Ansari arrives in Sochi for Syrian talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari has arrived in Sochi to attend the national congress for Syria.

Heading a delegation and after wrapping up a visit to Damascus to meet Syrian officials, Iranian FM’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Russia's Sochi on Monday morning. Sochi will host the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

At the beginning of his visit to Sochi, he will meet with Russian President Putin’s special envoy on Syrian affairs Alexander Lavrentiev to discuss the latest developments related to the Syria National Dialogue Conference.

He will attend the meeting of the three peace guarantor countries for the Astana process on Monday. Iran, Turkey and Russia are the peace guarantor states. On Tuesday, he will represent Iran in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

On the sidelines of the Syria National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Jaberi Ansari will meet with Syrians participating in the congress.



SP/ 4213654