MOSCOW, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress outcomes will contribute to settling the crisis in Syria.

The Presidents’ remarks came during a phone conversation held on Saturday.

The two sides affirmed that the outcomes of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which was held in The Russian city of Sochi on January 29-30, will significantly contribute to having a political settlement to the crisis in Syria under UN patronage.

The final statement of Sochi congress stressed full commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, safety and territorial unity.

SANA/MNA