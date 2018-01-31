Sochi congress: step to exit Syrian crisis

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari said that the Syrian National dialogue Congress in Sochi was very promising to end the crisis in Syria.

“The meeting in Sochi was a promising step to help the Syrian people based on a political solution driven from their national will to exit the current crisis in this country,” said Hossein Jaberi Ansari Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Al-Manar TV, on the sidelines of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Russian port city of Sochi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“What is tabled in the framework of Astana and now Sochi meetings can pave the way for a good start to have dialogue between Syrians to find an exit-way from the current crisis in Syria,” reassured the Iranian diplomat.

“The presence of representatives from different Syrian opposition groups and diverse walks of Syrians is enough to make this initiative successful,” he said.

When he was asked what about the groups who left the meeting, Mr. Jaberi Ansari said that they can return to the congress.

When Mr. Jaberi Ansari was asked about the role of Turkey in the recent meeting in Sochi, he said “This influence is important and we have asked Turkey to invite all opposition groups to attend the political settlement but it is clear that they have their own problems and limitations.”

Referring to recent visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow, the Iranian diplomat said, “This regime is the only side benefiting from the continuation of crisis in Syria specifically and the whole Arab world in general and that is why it is using all its potentials and tools to have negative effects on crises.”

“However, Russia is fully aware of its own interests and the interests of the region and will never play according to what the Zionists want,” reassured the diplomat.

