Iranian diplomat meets Syria’s Foreign minister Muallem

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian FM’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs, who is visiting Syrian capital city of Damascus, met with Syrian FM Walid al-Muallem on Saturday.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs, who is visiting Syrian capital city of Damascus, exchanged views with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem on the upcoming Sochi Congress to resolve Syrian crisis.

The two officials met on Saturday after Mr. Jaberi Ansari first met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

During his two-day stay in Damascus, Mr. Jaberi Ansari is slated to meet with a number of Syrian officials, politicians, and figures to discuss the recent development in the war-torn country and contribute to the settlement of the 7 year long conflict.

The visit comes at the heels of Jaberi’s meeting with Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önall in Sochi last week, during which the three sides discussed the latest arrangements in preparation for the national congress for peace in Syria.

The Syrian People’s Congress is scheduled to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 1st.

