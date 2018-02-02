ICAPP 29th meeting opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Featuring a host of political figures from all around Asia, the 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) opened at the Hall of the Heads of states Summit.

The 29th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) kicked off in Tehran on Friday at the venue of the Hall of the Heads of states Summit.

The event is hosting a plethora of political figures from Iran and other countries are attending the event.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Leader’s Advisor Ali Akbar Velayati, and Head of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Ayatollah Mohsen Araki will address the conference.

The topics that will be addressed in the conference include the role of parties in de-escalating tensions and confronting extremism, parties and sustainable urban development, as well as the role of parties in political development, cultural interaction, and trade development on Silk Road.

