Senior diplomat arrives in Damascus to meet Syrian officials

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs arrived in Damascus on Sunday morning to meet with Syrian officials and exchange views on the latest developments in the Arab country.

The Iranian senior diplomat is slated to hold bilateral meetings with senior Syrian officials to exchange views on areas like UN-backed Syria peace talks in Geneva, Astana Peace Process, the Russian initiated congress of Sochi.

Mr. Jaberi Ansari is the Iranian top diplomat in charge of diplomatic delegations to Syrian peace talks and regularly meets UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura, and Alexander Lavrentiev the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for Syria.

