Yemen attacks US carrier, Israeli positions: Spox

Spokesman Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni armed forces carried out operation targeting Zionist entity's military target in Tel Aviv with a Palestine drone.

The spokesman said that the Yemeni air force carried out an operation targeting the USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea.

"Great Yemen is invincible and will not stop helping and supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and will not surrender to the American enemy," he continued to say.

Saree further emphasized "With God's help, we will prevent the movement of Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Sea. With God's help, we will confront the American enemy and continue to support the Palestinian people until the war stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted."

