Sochi Congress succeeded as 1st step to settle Syrian crisis

MOSCOW, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi “has succeeded in general as a first step towards settling the crisis in Syria,” indicating that it contributes to the practical implementation of Security Council’s resolution No. 2254.

In a press conference in Sochi on Tuesday, Lavrov said that the Congress approved the constitutional commission which will work in Geneva, and which containts representatives elected at the Congress and representatives of the groups which didn’t attend the event.

Lavrov described the Sochi Congress as “much wider than Astana process and the Geneva talks, in which only the external opposition participated.”

He added that the Congress brought together under the same roof representatives of the internal opposition and the foreign opposition and representatives of the tribes which are considered very important in the Syrian social life.

The Russian diplomat considered that this issue constitutes the beginning of the process which seeks to move the resolution No. 2254 into practical implementation under the auspices of the UN, particularly with regard to starting dialogue on the most important issues.

SANA/MNA