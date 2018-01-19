Araghchi in Germany for talks on bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The newly elected Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs arrived in Germany on Thursday for talks on bilateral relations between Iran and Germany and regional developments.

Yesterday was the first day of Abbass Araghchi working as Iran’s foreign minister’s political deputy. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a ceremony on Wednesday introduced his new deputy foreign ministers in line with the new structure of the foreign ministry.

During his visit, Araghchi met with German deputy foreign minister yesterday and the two sides discussed various issues in bilateral, regional and international relations.

Among the main points of that meeting was the review of the latest developments, and the two sides emphasized the necessity for the fulfillment of commitments under JCPOA by all parties.

Araghchi also discussed the latest bilateral economic developments in a meeting with German Deputy Minister of Energy.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister also attended a meeting at the Korber Foundation to give a speech on the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional and international affairs.

