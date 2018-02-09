Negotiations on other issues possible after JCPOA's success

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs says if the nuclear deal with world powers is successful, other issues relating to Iran will be negotiable.

"The West must ensure the Iran 2015 nuclear deal succeeds before trying to negotiate other issues," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs told a conference in Paris on Thursday, referring to the United States and its European allies.

“Now they ask Iran to enter discussions on other issues. Our answer is clear: Make the (deal) a successful experience and then we discuss other issues,” Araghchi was quoted as saying by Reuters on Friday, February 8, 2018.

Araghchi also criticized the Americans for their actions, saying that the new president has a destructive stance towards Iran and has violated the provisions of the deal with his actions.

Deputy FM further stressed that there is no connection between Iran's regional influence and the nuclear deal.

