EU, Iran relations growing despite US pressures

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that the relations between Iran and Europe are increasing, hoping that the relations continue to grow.

In his weekly press conference and in response to a question that France, Britain and Germany have agreed to work together to increase pressure on Iran for its missile defense at Donald’s Trump’s suggestion, Bahram Ghasemi said “we have not heard anything from the European officials in this regard, and the issue has not been raised in the meetings with the European side.”

He added that Iran's relations with Europe are growing, and their relations could be further developed.

The Foreign ministry spokesman further added "Iran's relations with Europe can have enemies and some countries and circles might want to create tensions, problems and misunderstandings between Iran and Europe, as we have seen in nuclear negotiations since 14 years ago.”

He further detailed “all sides in Europe and in Iran should be vigilant about the developments in Iran-EU relations. We have different talks with Europe, especially with those three countries [Germany, Britain and France], and we hope that our relations will continue to grow despite our enemies’ efforts [to derail the relations].”

In response to a question about French Foreign Minister’s visit to Tehran, the foreign ministry spokesman also state "this trip is on the agenda, but the issues which are going to be discussed in the dialogues are not still clear. What is clear is the range of issues in the political and economic spheres that we will have with the French side.”

Ghasemi added "in diplomatic relations different issues are naturally brought up, and we will certainly have the necessary talks in these meetings."

The foreign ministry spokesman went on to add “Iran's positions on the regional issues and missile programs have been repeatedly explained by the authorities so far, and we have had talks about these issues with all the countries of the world.”

"We have not yet set a timetable for the talks with the French foreign minister in his forthcoming visit to Tehran," he emphasized.

Regarding Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan’s visit to Tehran, Ghasemi said “his journey was good and constructive,” adding “trip showed the type and level of our relations and we hope that these relations will continue in the future.”

The foreign ministry spokesman denied Bahraini regime’s claim that it had foiled 19 terrorist attacks by Iran, describing it as “false and fabricated.”

In relation to media reports saying that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had announced his country’s readiness to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Ghasemi said “I have not heard anything about that, but we are interested in having relations with all neighboring countries based on mutual respect,” adding “as usual, Saudi Arabia is still beating the drum of war, indicating that it is not still able behave reasonably and wisely with regard to its neighboring and peripheral countries and cannot make a right decision.’

