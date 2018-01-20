New Cypriot ambassador presents credential to Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – In a meeting with new Cyprus ambassador, Iranian president called for promoting banking relations between Tehran and Nicosia, adding that Iran will stay committed to JCPOA until the other side does.

President Hassan Rouhani met with the new ambassador of Cyprus to Tehran, Petros Nacouzis, on Saturday to receive his letter of credence and said that Iran and Cyprus have had friendly and long-term relations, and suggested the new ambassador to work on strengthening banking relations and developing economic ties between the two countries.

"There are good potentials for deepening ties in various economic fields between the two countries and promoting banking relations can lay the groundwork for better relations between Tehran and Nicosia," Rouhani said.

Iran's president emphasized the role of banking relations in promoting the level of economic relations between the two countries, pointing out that in order for bilateral relations to develop, bilateral banking relations should develop just like Iran’s other banking relations with many European and regional countries.

Iranian president expressed Iran’s support for territorial integrity of Cyprus, adding “Iran believes in dialogue to solve Cyprus’s problems.”

The new Cypriot Ambassador Petros Nacouzis presented his credential to Iran’s president and described Iran and Cyprus relations as historical and close, saying “Cyprus is fully aware of the important role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in promoting peace and security in the region and the world and appreciates it."

"Tehran and Nicosia have common goals and that is establishing peace and stability in the region and we believe that the JCPOA must stay alive and this agreement can help promote peace and stability in the region," he added.

He continued "Cyprus is determined to cement its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, including banking relations."

