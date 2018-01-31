پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Wed 31 January 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Al-Quds, Capital of Peace among Religions
TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The ‘Al-Quds, Capital of Peace among Religions' conference was held Wednesday in Tehran.
By: Mohammadreza Abbasi
2018-01-31 14:04
Related News
Participants back Quds as Palestine capital at intl. conf. in Tehran
Araghchi in Germany for talks on bilateral relations
Tags
Al-Quds
Al-Quds, Capital of Peace among Religions
Peace and Security
Peace Message