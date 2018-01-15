Saffron exports rise 35%

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Deputy Chairman of Iran’s National Saffron Council Gholamreza Miri said that about 147.2 kilograms of saffron were exported from Iran in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Dec. 21, 2017), registering a 35% increase compared with the similar period of last year.

The price of this red gold in the market was constant in recent days and had not any price fluctuation, he maintained.

The UAE, Hong Kong, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Belgium, France, Oman, Singapore, the United States, the Philippines, Kuwait, Iraq, Canada, Poland, Japan and Taiwan were the main buyers of Iranian saffron. Iran is the world’s biggest saffron producer and accounts for more than 90% of the global production. Close to 95% of Iranian saffron are grown in the two provinces of South Khorasan and Khorasan Razavi in northeastern Iran.

Miri put the current minimum and maximum price of each kg of saffron at 35 and 48 million rials respectively.

MA/4199155