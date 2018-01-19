Jaberi Ansari leaves for Moscow to meet Russian, Turkish officials

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs and senior negotiator at Astana talks Hossein Jaberi Ansari, left Tehran this morning leading a delegation for Moscow to attend talks on Syria in Sochi.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari and his accompanying delegation will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Baghdanov and other senior Russian officials this Friday afternoon to discuss regional developments and cooperation between the two countries to resolve regional crises.

During his second day of visit to Russia, Iran’s foreign minister's special assistant in political affairs will attend a meeting with senior Russian and Turkish negotiators in talks on Syria in Sochi tomorrow Saturday.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 29-30.

