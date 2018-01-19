Regional, Arab world developments require Tehran, Moscow close consultations

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – In a meeting with Mikhail Baghdanov in Moscow this afternoon, Iran’s foreign minister's special assistant said Iran will continue cooperation on the developments in the Middle East with Russia and Turkey.

Leading an Iranian delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Moscow this morning to talk on the developments in the region.

Jaberi Ansari met and talked with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Baghdanov this afternoon and the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as the issue of upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Russia.

In the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said "the situation in the Middle East and North Africa is changing constantly."

Baghdanov added "it is important for us to discuss the developments and exchange our evaluations and viewpoints with Iranians.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said that the presidents and foreign ministers of the two countries have close co-operation, which reflects the strong and strategic ties between Iran and Russia.

He emphasized the importance of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which is scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 29-30.

Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs, for his part said “Iran-Russia relations are at a level that require close consultations.”

Jaberi Ansari added “the developments in the Middle East and the Arab world require that the talks take place at short intervals.”

He went on to emphasize that Iran wants to extend the cooperation with Russia to other issues in the Middle East saying “I would also like to have talks today about the other developments in the region and, in particular, in Iraq, Libya.”

Regarding the developments in the Middle East region, Jaberi Ansari pointed to the situation in Yemen and the silent death of a besieged nation, adding that the Palestinian and Jerusalem crises have been going on for decades and always they are the latest issue that are being debated.

He said that the issue of Syria will remain an important part of the consultations, and Iran’s cooperation with Russian and Turkish partners will continue in Sochi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs continued saying “I am confident that these consultations will help solve the problems, because there are a lot of capacities in both countries to solve the problems in the region.”

He emphasized the necessity for continued Russian-Iranian cooperation in the fight against terrorism saying “cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism will go on.”

During his second day of his visit to Russia, Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs will attend a meeting with senior Russian and Turkish negotiators at talks on Syria in Sochi tomorrow Saturday.

