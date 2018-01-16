'Border force' to deteriorate crisis in Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister spokesman on Tuesday called on the US to stop its interventionist policy in Syria, saying the formation of ‘border security force’ will worsen the crisis in the war-torn country.

Bahram Ghasemi called the US plan “blatant intervention in other countries’ affairs,” adding “in addition to complicating the Syrian crisis, it will cause more instability and flare up the fire in the country.”

Ghasemi added that this decision by the Americans comes at a time when the Syrian army and its allied forces have gained significant victories in the fight against the terrorist groups of ISIL and al-Nusra.

The foreign ministry spokesman stated "the Islamic Republic of Iran, together with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, are trying to curb the crisis through Astana talks and create zones of reduction of tension, and so far, there have been significant gains and successes [in that regard.]”

In the end, Ghasemi emphasized “though late, it's time for the United States to change its intervening and destructive policies in the region and withdraw its troops from the country at the earliest time and allow the people of Syria to decide their own fate and future based on the majority of people’s decision.

