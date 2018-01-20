Jaberi Ansari, Lavrentiev talk Syria in Sochi

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s senior negotiator for Astana process Jaberi Ansari and Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev held talks on the Syrian settlement in the Russian city of Sochi on Saturday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who is in Sochi with an accompanying delegation, held talks with Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev on Saturday.

The talks focused on arrangements for the holding and programs of the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 29-30.

The two sides also made the necessary arrangements for the trilateral meeting of representatives of the three guarantor states of Astana peace process (Iran, Russia, Turkey) that will be held later today in Sochi.

MS/4204898