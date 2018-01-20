3-fold meeting of Iran, Russia, Turkey held in Sochi

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The delegations from Iran, Turkey, and Russia sat around a table in Sochi on Saturday to exchange views on the upcoming National Congress meeting of Syrians in the same city.

Iran’s Foreign Minister's Special Assistant in Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal attended the trilateral preparatory meeting on Saturday in Sochi of Russia.

The three diplomats who head delegations from their countries discussed the latest arrangements in preparation for the national congress for peace in Syria.

The Syrian People’s Congress is slated to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 1st.

The meeting was opened by the Russian delegation presenting the measures undertaken in preparation of the national congress. It was continued by comments from Iranian and Turkish delegations.

Iranian senior diplomat Jaberi Ansari held a bilateral meeting with Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev prior to the trilateral meeting.

