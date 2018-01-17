Trump's racist remarks condescending to other nations: Lariajni

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Addressing the closing ceremony of 13th meeting of PUIC in Tehran, Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, condemned US President Trump’s foreign policy.

“Trump is humiliating the other nations and is creating tension in other countries which would finally damage US,” said Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament.

The top parliamentarian made the remarks addressing the closing ceremony of 13th meeting of PUIC in Tehran on Wednesday.

He described the event as an honor for Iran to host 46 countries in Tehran for the PUIC meeting.

"In the current global and regional situation, we need more unity, because the conditions are overwhelmingly turbulent," the Islamic Consultative Assembly said.

"The US president takes stubborn positions toward the various countries where the smell of racism comes from, and he does not want stability and humanity to move forward so his words are showing a new war,” he continued.

Larijani added: "The Trump despises other nations and causes turmoil in countries, which is detrimental to the United States."

“In a meeting I had with Pakistani friends, we realized that there was a lot of pressure with no justification from US, also in the case of the Syrian crisis, the US does not want to see an end to terrorism in the region,” he underlined.

